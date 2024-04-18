Thursday, April 18, 2024

The Windows Registry Adventure #1: Introduction and research results

Posted by Mateusz Jurczyk, Google Project Zero

In the 20-month period between May 2022 and December 2023, I thoroughly audited the Windows Registry in search of local privilege escalation bugs. It all started unexpectedly: I was in the process of developing a coverage-based Windows kernel fuzzer based on the Bochs x86 emulator (one of my favorite tools for security research: see Bochspwn, Bochspwn Reloaded, and my earlier font fuzzing infrastructure), and needed some binary formats to test it on. My first pick were PE files: they are very popular in the Windows environment, which makes it easy to create an initial corpus of input samples, and a basic fuzzing harness is equally easy to develop with just a single GetFileVersionInfoSizeW API call. The test was successful: even though I had previously fuzzed PE files in 2019, the new element of code coverage guidance allowed me to discover a completely new bug: issue #2281.

For my next target, I chose the Windows registry. That's because arbitrary registry hives can be loaded from disk without any special privileges via the RegLoadAppKey API (since Windows Vista). The hives use a binary format and are fully parsed in the kernel, making them a noteworthy local attack surface. Furthermore, I was also somewhat familiar with basic harnessing of the registry, having fuzzed it in 2016 together with James Forshaw. Once again, the code coverage support proved useful, leading to the discovery of issue #2299. But when I started to perform a root cause analysis of the bug, I realized that:

  • The hive binary format is not very well suited for trivial bitflipping-style fuzzing, because it is structurally simple, and random mutations are much more likely to render (parts of) the hive unusable than to trigger any interesting memory safety violations.
  • On the other hand, the registry has many properties that make it an attractive attack surface for further research, especially for manual review. It is 30+ years old, written in C, running in kernel space but highly accessible from user-mode, and it implements much more complex logic than I had previously imagined.

And that's how the story starts. Instead of further refining the fuzzer, I made a detour to reverse engineer the registry implementation in the Windows kernel (internally known as the Configuration Manager) and learn more about its inner workings. The more I learned, the more hooked I became, and before long, I was all-in on a journey to audit as much of the registry code as possible. This series of blog posts is meant to document what I've learned about the registry, including its basic functionality, advanced features, security properties, typical bug classes, case studies of specific vulnerabilities, and exploitation techniques.

While this blog is one of the first places to announce this effort, I did already give a talk titled "Exploring the Windows Registry as a powerful LPE attack surface" at Microsoft BlueHat Redmond in October 2023 (see slides and video recording). The upcoming blog posts will go into much deeper detail than the presentation, but if you're particularly curious and can't wait to find out more, feel free to check these resources as a starter. 🙂

Research results

In the course of the research, I filed 39 bug reports in the Project Zero bug tracker, which have been fixed by Microsoft as 44 CVEs. There are a few reasons for the discrepancy between these numbers:

  • Some single reports included information about multiple problems, e.g. issue #2375 was addressed by four CVEs,
  • Some groups of reports were fixed with a single patch, e.g. issues #2392 and #2408 as CVE-2023-23420,
  • One bug report was closed as WontFix and not addressed in a security bulletin at all (issue #2508).

All of the reports were submitted under the Project Zero 90-day disclosure deadline policy, and Microsoft successfully met the deadline in all cases. The average time from report to fix was 81 days.

Furthermore, between November 2023 and January 2024, I reported 20 issues that had low or unclear security impact, but I believed the vendor should nevertheless be made aware of them. They were sent without a disclosure deadline and weren't put on the PZ tracker; I have since published them on our team's GitHub. Upon assessment, Microsoft decided to fix 6 of them in a security bulletin in March 2024, while the other 14 were closed as WontFix with the option of being addressed in a future version of Windows.

This sums up to a total of 50 CVEs, classified by Microsoft as:

  • 39 × Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
  • 9 × Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
  • 1 × Windows Kernel Memory Information Disclosure Vulnerability
  • 1 × Windows Kernel Denial of Service Vulnerability

A full summary of the security-serviced bugs is shown below:

GPZ #

CVE

Title

Reported

Fixed

2295

CVE-2022-34707

Windows Kernel use-after-free due to refcount overflow in registry hive security descriptors

2022-May-11

2022-Aug-09

2297

CVE-2022-34708

Windows Kernel invalid read/write due to unchecked Blink cell index in root security descriptor

2022-May-17

2299

CVE-2022-35768

Windows Kernel multiple memory problems when handling incorrectly formatted security descriptors in registry hives

2022-May-20

2318

CVE-2022-37956

Windows Kernel integer overflows in registry subkey lists leading to memory corruption

2022-Jun-22

2022-Sep-13

2330

CVE-2022-37988

Windows Kernel registry use-after-free due to bad handling of failed reallocations under memory pressure

2022-Jul-8

2022-Oct-11

2332

CVE-2022-38037

Windows Kernel memory corruption due to type confusion of subkey index leaves in registry hives

2022-Jul-11

2341

CVE-2022-37990

Windows Kernel multiple memory corruption issues when operating on very long registry paths

2022-Aug-3

CVE-2022-38039

CVE-2022-38038

2344

CVE-2022-37991

Windows Kernel out-of-bounds reads and other issues when operating on long registry key and value names

2022-Aug-5

2359

CVE-2022-44683

Windows Kernel use-after-free due to bad handling of predefined keys in NtNotifyChangeMultipleKeys

2022-Sep-22

2022-Dec-13

2366

CVE-2023-21675

Windows Kernel memory corruption due to insufficient handling of predefined keys in registry virtualization

2022-Oct-6

2023-Jan-10

2369

CVE-2023-21747

Windows Kernel use-after-free due to dangling registry link node under paged pool memory pressure

2022-Oct-13

2389

CVE-2023-21748

Windows Kernel registry virtualization incompatible with transactions, leading to inconsistent hive state and memory corruption

2022-Nov-30

2375

Windows Kernel multiple issues in the key replication feature of registry virtualization

2022-Oct-25

CVE-2023-21772

CVE-2023-21773

CVE-2023-21774

2378

CVE-2023-21749

Windows Kernel registry SID table poisoning leading to bad locking and other issues

2022-Oct-31

CVE-2023-21776

2379

CVE-2023-21750

Windows Kernel allows deletion of keys in virtualizable hives with KEY_READ and KEY_SET_VALUE access rights

2022-Nov-2

2392

CVE-2023-23420

Windows Kernel multiple issues with subkeys of transactionally renamed registry keys

2022-Dec-7

2023-Mar-14

2408

Windows Kernel insufficient validation of new registry key names in transacted NtRenameKey

2023-Jan-13

2394

CVE-2023-23421

Windows Kernel multiple issues in the prepare/commit phase of a transactional registry key rename

2022-Dec-14

CVE-2023-23422

CVE-2023-23423

2410

CVE-2023-28248

Windows Kernel CmpCleanupLightWeightPrepare registry security descriptor refcount leak leading to UAF

2023-Jan-19

2023-Apr-11

2418

CVE-2023-28271

Windows Kernel disclosure of kernel pointers and uninitialized memory through registry KTM transaction log files

2023-Jan-31

2419

CVE-2023-28272

Windows Kernel out-of-bounds reads when operating on invalid registry paths in CmpDoReDoCreateKey/CmpDoReOpenTransKey

2023-Feb-2

CVE-2023-28293

2433

CVE-2023-32019

Windows Kernel KTM registry transactions may have non-atomic outcomes

2023-Mar-7

2023-Jun-13

2445

CVE-2023-35356

Windows Kernel arbitrary read by accessing predefined keys through differencing hives

2023-Apr-19

2023-Jul-11

2452

Windows Kernel CmDeleteLayeredKey may delete predefined tombstone keys, leading to security descriptor UAF

2023-May-10

2446

CVE-2023-35357

Windows Kernel may reference unbacked layered keys through registry virtualization

2023-Apr-20

2447

CVE-2023-35358

Windows Kernel may reference rolled-back transacted keys through differencing hives

2023-Apr-27

2449

CVE-2023-35382

Windows Kernel renaming layered keys doesn't reference count security descriptors, leading to UAF

2023-May-2

2023-Aug-8

2454

CVE-2023-35386

Windows Kernel out-of-bounds reads due to an integer overflow in registry .LOG file parsing

2023-May-15

2456

CVE-2023-38154

Windows Kernel partial success of registry hive log recovery may lead to inconsistent state and memory corruption

2023-May-22

2457

CVE-2023-38139

Windows Kernel doesn't reset security cache during self-healing, leading to refcount overflow and UAF

2023-May-31

2023-Sep-12

2462

CVE-2023-38141

Windows Kernel passes user-mode pointers to registry callbacks, leading to race conditions and memory corruption

2023-Jun-26

2463

CVE-2023-38140

Windows Kernel paged pool memory disclosure in VrpPostEnumerateKey

2023-Jun-27

2464

CVE-2023-36803

Windows Kernel out-of-bounds reads and paged pool memory disclosure in VrpUpdateKeyInformation

2023-Jun-27

2466

CVE-2023-36576

Windows Kernel containerized registry escape through integer overflows in VrpBuildKeyPath and other weaknesses

2023-Jul-7

2023-Oct-10

2479

CVE-2023-36404

Windows Kernel time-of-check/time-of-use issue in verifying layered key security may lead to information disclosure from privileged registry keys

2023-Aug-10

2023-Nov-14

2480

CVE-2023-36403

Windows Kernel bad locking in registry virtualization leads to race conditions

2023-Aug-22

2492

CVE-2023-35633

Windows registry predefined keys may lead to confused deputy problems and local privilege escalation

2023-Oct-6

2023-Dec-12

2511

CVE-2024-26182

Windows Kernel subkey list use-after-free due to mishandling of partial success in CmpAddSubKeyEx

2023-Dec-13

2024-Mar-12

None (MSRC-84131)

CVE-2024-26174

Windows Kernel out-of-bounds read of key node security in CmpValidateHiveSecurityDescriptors when loading corrupted hives

2023-Nov-29

None (MSRC-84149)

CVE-2024-26176

Windows Kernel out-of-bounds read when validating symbolic links in CmpCheckValueList

2023-Nov-29

None (MSRC-84046)

CVE-2024-26173

Windows Kernel allows the creation of stable subkeys under volatile keys via registry transactions

2023-Nov-30

None (MSRC-84228)

CVE-2024-26177

Windows Kernel unsafe behavior in CmpUndoDeleteKeyForTrans when transactionally re-creating registry keys

2023-Dec-1

None (MSRC-84237)

CVE-2024-26178

Windows Kernel security descriptor linked list confusion in CmpLightWeightPrepareSetSecDescUoW

2023-Dec-1

None (MSRC-84263)

CVE-2024-26181

Windows Kernel registry quota exhaustion may lead to permanent corruption of the SAM database

2023-Dec-11

Exploitability

Software bugs are typically only interesting to either the offensive/defensive sides of the security community if they have practical security implications. Unfortunately, it is impossible to give a blanket statement regarding the exploitability of all registry-related vulnerabilities due to their sheer diversity on a number of levels:

  • Affected platforms: Windows 10, Windows 11, various Windows Server versions (32/64-bit)
  • Attack targets: the kernel itself, drivers implementing registry callbacks, privileged user-mode applications/services
  • Entry points: direct registry operations, hive loading, transaction log recovery
  • End results: memory corruption, broken security guarantees, broken API contracts, memory/pointer disclosure, out-of-bounds reads, invalid/controlled cell index accesses
  • Root cause of issues: C-specific, logic errors, bad reference counting, locking problems
  • Nature of memory corruption: temporal (use-after-free), spatial (buffer overflows)
  • Types of corrupted memory: kernel pools, hive data
  • Exploitation time: instant, up to several hours

As we can see, there are multiple factors at play that determine how the bugs came to be and what state they leave the system in after being triggered. However, to get a better understanding of the impact of the findings, I have performed a cursory analysis of the exploitability of each bug, trying to classify it as either "easy", "moderate" or "hard" to exploit according to my current knowledge and experience (this is of course highly subjective). The proportions of these exploitability ratings are shown in the chart below:

A histogram showing the difficulty of exploitability for the registry issues: 18 were considered easy to exploit, 10 considered moderate and 22 considered hard

The ratings were largely based on the following considerations:

  • Hive-based memory corruption is generally considered easy to exploit, while pool-based memory corruption is considered moderate/hard depending on the specifics of the bug.
  • Triggering OOM-type conditions in the hive space is easy, but completely exhausting the kernel pools is more difficult and intrusive.
  • Logic bugs are typically easier and more reliable to exploit than memory corruption.
  • The kernel itself is typically easier to attack than other user-mode processes (system services etc.).
  • Direct information disclosure (leaking kernel pointers / uninitialized memory via various channels) is usually straightforward to exploit.
  • However, random out-of-bounds reads, as well as read access to invalid/controlled cell indexes is generally hard to do anything useful with.

Overall, it seems that more than half of the findings can be feasibly exploited for information disclosure or local privilege escalation (rated easy or moderate). What is more, many of them exhibit registry-specific bug classes which can enable particularly unique exploitation primitives. For example, hive-based memory corruption can be effectively transformed into both a KASLR bypass and a fully reliable arbitrary read/write capability, making it possible to use a single bug to compromise the kernel with a data-only attack. To demonstrate this, I have successfully developed exploits for CVE-2022-34707 and CVE-2023-23420. The outcome of running one of them to elevate privileges to SYSTEM on Windows 11 is shown on the screenshot below:

Screenshot of windows terminal showing successful exploitation for CVE-2022-34707 and CVE-2023-23420

Upcoming posts in this series will introduce you to the Windows registry as a system mechanism and as an attack surface, and will dive deeper into practical exploitation using hive memory corruption, out-of-bounds cell indexes and other amusing techniques. Stay tuned!

